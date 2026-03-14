Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA Buys 17,500 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 51.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,142,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,191,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,055 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,425,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,087,000 after buying an additional 1,396,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,898,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,365,000 after buying an additional 882,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5,674.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,141,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,406,000 after buying an additional 6,034,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.62. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 27.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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