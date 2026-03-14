Maia Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after buying an additional 873,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,915,861,000 after acquiring an additional 700,021 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $322.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.35. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,785 shares of company stock valued at $155,508,157. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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