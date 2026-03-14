Maia Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after buying an additional 873,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,915,861,000 after acquiring an additional 700,021 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Stock Performance
AVGO stock opened at $322.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.35. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO
Trending Headlines about Broadcom
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom says it is now shipping the world’s first 102.4 Tbps switch in production volume, reinforcing its leadership in high?performance networking for AI datacenters and supporting long?term revenue potential from AI infrastructure. Broadcom Now Shipping World’s First 102.4 Tbps Switch in Production Volume
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive: Morgan Stanley raised its price target (keeps Overweight) and MarketBeat notes fresh analyst upside estimates after a strong quarter — supportive for medium?term upside. Morgan Stanley Raises PT on Broadcom, Keeps Overweight Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom projects very large AI opportunity (>$100B target for AI chip revenue in 2027) and multiple bullish writeups argue AI momentum will drive strong cash flow and share gains versus peers. These projections fuel the bullish fundamental case. Broadcom (AVGO) Rises on AI Chip Sales Forecasts for 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Company is actively repurchasing stock (recent big quarterly buyback and a new $10B authorization), signaling management confidence and providing demand support for the share price. Berkshire, Broadcom & Nucor Are Reving Their Buyback Engines
- Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom showcased an end?to?end AI infrastructure portfolio at OFC 2026 (XPUs, optics, PCIe, etc.), a marketing/technical win that supports product breadth but has unclear short?term revenue impact. Broadcom Showcases Industry-Leading Solutions for Scaling AI Infrastructure at OFC 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data in filings appears anomalous/unstable (zero?share entries), so it is not a reliable explanation for intraday moves. Market data / short interest
- Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis warns there’s a “catch” to the $100B AI vision — competition (Nvidia), execution risk, timing and margin assumptions could make that target hard to realize quickly; such skepticism can prompt selling by investors expecting immediate payoff. There’s A Catch To Broadcom’s $100B AI Vision
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/market factors (recent tech rotation, geopolitical and commodity?driven volatility) and valuation concerns (high P/E versus peers after the run?up) are increasing near?term downside pressure as investors trim positions. Broadcom’s AI Momentum Could Be Far From Over
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,785 shares of company stock valued at $155,508,157. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
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