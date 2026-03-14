Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,600,334 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,600,334 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.64% of TE Connectivity worth $1,063,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $609,158,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in TE Connectivity by 26,798.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,383,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,815,000 after buying an additional 1,378,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after buying an additional 1,352,152 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,039,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,874,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,323 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in TE Connectivity by 44.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,626,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $576,384,000 after acquiring an additional 807,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $1,371,395.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,486.10. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,945 shares of company stock worth $7,528,616. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 target price on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TEL stock opened at $199.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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