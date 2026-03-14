Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 433,342 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,380,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.31% of Agilent Technologies worth $1,203,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10,600.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,836.4% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

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Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $111.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.71.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 18.26%.The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on A

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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