Mangrove Partners IM LLC Makes New $835,000 Investment in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Celsius by 1,993.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 249.5% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,407,000 after buying an additional 929,597 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $1,619,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 595,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,258,000 after acquiring an additional 78,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

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Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $44.57 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.17 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.29%.Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Celsius from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Celsius from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

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Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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