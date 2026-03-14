Interval Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,460 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank of America News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive on BAC with multiple buy/outperform ratings and a median price target near $62 — a reminder of upside potential if macro conditions stabilize. Bank of America Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy”
- Positive Sentiment: Brand and community initiatives (e.g., the Bank of America Chicago Marathon) and ongoing product partnerships support franchise value and client engagement over the long term. 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Pumps Record $756 Million into Chicago Economy
- Neutral Sentiment: The Board announced scheduled preferred-stock dividend payments for April/May — routine cash flows for preferred holders that don’t materially change common-share economics. Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends Payable in April and May 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: New product/partnership news such as the Zelle DAF disbursement capability is strategically positive but unlikely to move the stock near-term; it’s an execution/UX improvement more relevant to retail client metrics. Zelle® and Bank of America Partner to Accelerate Delivery of Charitable Donations to Nonprofits
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett warned that market behavior looks “ominously close” to 2008, citing oil spikes and private-credit concerns — comments that can amplify risk-off flows into banks and hit sentiment across the sector. Stock Market Behavior is ‘Ominously Close’ to 2008, Warns BofA’s Hartnett
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile selling: reports show Berkshire (and Buffett-related filings) trimmed its BAC stake substantially, and headline coverage of Buffett selling roughly half his position has created fresh negative pressure and media attention. Large shareholder exits weigh on short-term sentiment. Warren Buffett Wrapped Up His Illustrious Investing Career by Selling 50% of His Bank of America Stake and Piling Around $1.2 Billion Into This Scorching-Hot Oil Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide pressure from renewed rate volatility, heavy Treasury issuance and lingering regulatory/capital buffer concerns has driven a bank selloff; BAC’s sensitivity to net interest income assumptions and recent insider/institutional sales magnify downside when investors rotate out of financials. Bank of America falls as rate volatility and sector-wide risk-off sentiment pressure bank shares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America
Bank of America Stock Performance
Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $57.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 29.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America
In other Bank of America news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
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