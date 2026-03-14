Interval Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,460 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC upped their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $57.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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