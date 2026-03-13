Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.70 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Supermarket Income REIT had a net margin of 54.91% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

The board upgraded dividend guidance to a minimum 2% annual uplift from FY2027 onwards, signaling confidence in cash generation and redeployed capital.

from FY2027 onwards, signaling confidence in cash generation and redeployed capital. The portfolio has scaled to around GBP 2 billion (up 20% since June 2025) with a near-term pipeline of over GBP 500 million , and the group deployed GBP 398 million of acquisitions at a 6.5% net initial yield , funded in part by a £250m debut bond and a joint venture.

(up 20% since June 2025) with a near-term pipeline of , and the group deployed of acquisitions at a , funded in part by a debut bond and a joint venture. Short?term earnings were impacted—EPRA EPS fell to 2.7p (from 3p) and net rental income was down 2%—largely due to assets transferred into the JV and timing gaps, with most financial benefits expected from FY2027.

(from 3p) and net rental income was down 2%—largely due to assets transferred into the JV and timing gaps, with most financial benefits expected from FY2027. Operational efficiency improved materially with an EPRA cost ratio of 9.2% (down 440bps) and ~32% reduction in overheads in H1, targeting sub?9% for FY2027.

(down 440bps) and ~32% reduction in overheads in H1, targeting for FY2027. Leverage and funding profile changed—group LTV is ~43%, pro forma net debt/EBITDA ~8.2x (expected to move to 7–8x), WACD ~4.8%, 92% of drawn debt fixed/hedged and Fitch BBB+ reaffirmed, presenting both capacity and refinancing considerations.

LON:SUPR opened at GBX 82.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.37, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 71.48 and a 52-week high of GBX 89.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Supermarket Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.67.

In other news, insider Sapna Shah acquired 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £15,036. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Insider purchase — PDMR Sapna Shah bought 17,900 shares at GBX 84 (?£15,036), which signals management confidence in the share price and outlook. PDMR Notification

Insider purchase — PDMR Sapna Shah bought 17,900 shares at GBX 84 (?£15,036), which signals management confidence in the share price and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Broker support — Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 price target, providing third?party validation of upside vs current levels. Broker Ratings

Broker support — Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 price target, providing third?party validation of upside vs current levels. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition pipeline — the group has identified c.£500m of potential grocery assets to target, supporting future portfolio and income growth. The Grocer

Acquisition pipeline — the group has identified c.£500m of potential grocery assets to target, supporting future portfolio and income growth. Positive Sentiment: Blue Owl JV progress — the joint venture is closing in on a £1bn value target, which would expand capacity for larger transactions and fee/return potential. Property Week

Blue Owl JV progress — the joint venture is closing in on a £1bn value target, which would expand capacity for larger transactions and fee/return potential. Neutral Sentiment: Interim results published — the company released unaudited H1 results (six months to 31 Dec 2025); details reinforce portfolio cash generation but also show pressure on interim profits. Unaudited Interim Results

Interim results published — the company released unaudited H1 results (six months to 31 Dec 2025); details reinforce portfolio cash generation but also show pressure on interim profits. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly EPS & materials — SUPR reported GBX 2.70 EPS for the quarter; slides and conference call are available for details on rent growth and margin metrics (net margin 51.5%, ROE ~5.5%). Slide Deck

Quarterly EPS & materials — SUPR reported GBX 2.70 EPS for the quarter; slides and conference call are available for details on rent growth and margin metrics (net margin 51.5%, ROE ~5.5%). Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary — investor pieces highlight SUPR’s attractive yield (c.7.5%) and defensive grocery focus, drawing interest from income-seeking investors but also scrutiny over profit trends. Yield Article

Market commentary — investor pieces highlight SUPR’s attractive yield (c.7.5%) and defensive grocery focus, drawing interest from income-seeking investors but also scrutiny over profit trends. Negative Sentiment: Lower interim EPS vs expectations — coverage notes H1 EPS fell despite rent growth, flagging margin/one-off items that weighed on reported profits and could limit multiple expansion. ShareCast

Lower interim EPS vs expectations — coverage notes H1 EPS fell despite rent growth, flagging margin/one-off items that weighed on reported profits and could limit multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Analysts/press note “poor interim profit” even as pipeline looks strong — the market may be balancing growth prospects against near?term earnings weakness. SharePrices

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI), a FTSE 250 company, is the only LSE listed company dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of national food infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are predominantly omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales and are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe.

The Company’s properties earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income. SUPR targets a progressive dividend and the potential for long term capital growth.

