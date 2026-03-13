Quantitative Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,490 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,522,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,840,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,077,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,260,000 after buying an additional 2,491,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,958,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,229,000 after buying an additional 931,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,659,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,825,000 after acquiring an additional 833,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $589,122,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.93.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $49.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

