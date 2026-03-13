Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Down 35.9% in February

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,020 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the February 12th total of 28,112 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,625 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 79,625 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Xtant Medical Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 115,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,411. Xtant Medical has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtant Medical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xtant Medical by 94.3% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 412,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 68,394,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,543,000 after buying an additional 57,000,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $4,875,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xtant Medical by 125.8% in the second quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 109,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 60,997 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of bone graft, spine biologics and related implantable medical devices. The company’s product portfolio is designed to address critical needs in spinal fusion, orthopedics and trauma surgery by providing a range of solutions that promote bone growth, structural support and patient recovery.

The company’s offerings include an array of bone graft substitutes – such as demineralized bone matrix putties and fibers – interbody fusion devices, spinal fixation systems and biologic agents.

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