AO World (LON:AO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.91 and traded as low as GBX 89.60. AO World shares last traded at GBX 90.70, with a volume of 642,587 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 137 price objective on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AO World currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 121.

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AO World Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AO World

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £537.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.87.

In other news, insider John Roberts sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 105, for a total value of £2,625,000. Also, insider Chris Hopkinson sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107, for a total value of £749,000. Insiders have sold 4,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $444,400,000 in the last three months. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AO World

(Get Free Report)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services. In addition, it engages in the investment activities; and waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) recycling activities. The company sells its products through its websites, marketplaces, and third-party websites.

Further Reading

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