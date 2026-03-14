iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.43 and last traded at $48.44. Approximately 6,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 10,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Finland ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Co now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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