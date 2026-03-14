Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,278.65 and last traded at GBX 1,278.65. 8,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 10,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,267.50.

Oryx International Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,296.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,284.28. The firm has a market cap of £179.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.88.

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Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 253 EPS for the quarter. Oryx International Growth Fund had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 147.16%.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies. It employs a fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Index. Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd was formed on March 2, 1995 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

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