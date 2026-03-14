Head-To-Head Survey: Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) vs. Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Deutsche Wohnen”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $6.87 million 3.07 -$750,000.00 ($0.31) -28.26 Deutsche Wohnen $1.49 billion 6.80 -$638.98 million ($1.70) -14.94

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Blue Ridge Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Deutsche Wohnen. Blue Ridge Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Wohnen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -10.98% -3.62% -3.35% Deutsche Wohnen N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Deutsche Wohnen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deutsche Wohnen beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

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Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned 9,061 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company is a subsidiary of KRSX Merge LLC.

About Deutsche Wohnen

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Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting. This segment also includes multimedia services and the supply of energy. The Recurring Sales segment includes sales of individual condominiums and single-family homes. The Development segment includes project development to create new living space. The care segment includes all activities related to the management of care facilities and the leasing of care properties. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Deutsche Wohnen SE operates as a subsidiary of Vonovia SE.

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