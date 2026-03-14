Comparing Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIXC)

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) and Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIXC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccinex and Qualigen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex N/A N/A -383.58% Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -52.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vaccinex and Qualigen Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex $388,000.00 4.69 -$20.25 million ($48.27) -0.01 Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.26 million ($7.50) -0.15

Qualigen Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vaccinex. Qualigen Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaccinex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vaccinex and Qualigen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex 0 0 0 0 0.00 Qualigen Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Vaccinex has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Vaccinex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Vaccinex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vaccinex beats Qualigen Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaccinex

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Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D. It is developing Pepinemab, which is in phase 2 study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease and has completed phase 2 study for treatment of Huntington's disease; Pepinemab in combination with Pembrolizumab in phase 2 study for head and neck cancer, Avelumab in phase 2 study for pancreatic cancer, and completed phase 2 study with Avelumab for non-small cell lung cancer; and Pepinemab in combination with Nivolumab completed phase 2 study for melanoma, and trastuzumab and DC vaccine in phase 2 study for breast cancer. The company has also developed ActivMAb, an antibody drug discovery platform based on a novel method for complex targets, such as multi-pass membrane receptors or large and diverse libraries of full-length human monoclonal antibodies on the surface of pox viruses. It has collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme; Ares Trading S.A.; The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Emory University; Huntington Study Group; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Inc; Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; Surface Oncology, Inc.; and Pharmaceutical and Biotech Co. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

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Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient’s blood. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

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