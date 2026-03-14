Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.1844 and last traded at $102.88. Approximately 111,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 84,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $782.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

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The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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