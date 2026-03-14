Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Shares Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $117.55 and last traded at $117.72. 10,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 25,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.27.
Trending Headlines about Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing Middle East tensions and headline shocks are keeping intermittent safe-haven bids in gold, providing upside support for precious-metals exposure. Gold Edges Higher Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and forecasters note buyers are stepping in on dips and miners could rally even if bullion stalls—supportive for DBP over time if risk-off flows persist. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See Support on Dips
- Neutral Sentiment: Weekly and intraday analysis describe a noisy, slightly negative trading backdrop with elevated volatility—meaning swings could continue, increasing short-term uncertainty for DBP. Gold Weekly Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See Rates, Central Banks, and War Drive Pricing
- Neutral Sentiment: World Gold Council commentary and research point to resilient supply fundamentals—a longer-term positive that may limit major declines but won’t prevent short-term moves tied to macro. Gold supply and price are extremely resistant to depletion or potential manipulation by miners – World Gold Council
- Negative Sentiment: A stronger U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields are repeatedly cited as capping gold’s upside and pressuring prices—bad for DBP in the near term. Gold (XAUUSD) Technical Analysis: Strong Dollar Caps Upside Despite US-Iran Tensions
- Negative Sentiment: Technical patterns (bear flags, wedge breakdowns) and forecasts warning of further downside increase the risk of additional short-term weakness for precious-metals funds. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bear Flag Signals Further Weakness
- Negative Sentiment: Inflation worries tied to rising oil and stronger economic data (job openings, durable goods) have lifted yields and challenged gold’s rally. Gold Falls as Rising Oil Prices Spur Inflation Worries
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $294.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund
About Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund
The Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (DBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Precious Metals index. The fund tracks an index of gold and silver futures contracts. It optimizes its contract selection based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DBP was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.