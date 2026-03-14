Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Shares Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $117.55 and last traded at $117.72. 10,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 25,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.27.

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Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $294.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund

About Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 2,049.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 147,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 140,454 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 201.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 74,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund during the second quarter worth $3,628,000. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund in the 4th quarter worth $3,293,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (DBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Precious Metals index. The fund tracks an index of gold and silver futures contracts. It optimizes its contract selection based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DBP was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

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