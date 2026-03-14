Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.3003 and last traded at $51.3003. 967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.8085.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

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