FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Stock Price Down 17.3% – Should You Sell?

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.16 and last traded at $77.16. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.08.

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FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

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FLSmidth & Co A/S is a Copenhagen-based engineering company that specializes in delivering equipment, services and digital solutions to the global mining and cement industries. Founded in 1882 by Frederik Læssøe Smidth, the company has grown into a leading supplier of process technologies and aftermarket support, guiding clients through the full lifecycle of their operations from initial project development to long-term maintenance.

The company’s core offerings encompass the design, manufacture and installation of critical process equipment, including crushers, mills, kilns and material-handling systems.

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