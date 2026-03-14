Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.4430 and last traded at $22.4430. Approximately 275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.

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Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage, refinance, new construction, and home equity loans; auto, recreational vehicle, and unsecured loans; and revolving lines of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as debit and credit cards.

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