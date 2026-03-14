FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Stock Price Up 0% – What’s Next?

FFW Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.6170 and last traded at $48.6170. 400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 88 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

FFW Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67.

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FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

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