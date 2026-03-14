JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 26,772 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the February 12th total of 11,030 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,254 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 133,254 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of JGLO stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,075. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90.

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JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.8129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 121.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

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The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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