JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 26,772 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the February 12th total of 11,030 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,254 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 133,254 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of JGLO stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,075. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.8129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 121.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF
The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
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