ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Short Interest Update

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 844 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the February 12th total of 356 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,225 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,225 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.60% of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

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ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDOG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.02. 935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a market cap of $10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.10. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $39.27.

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds. Headquartered in New York City, with offices in Brussels, Hong Kong, London and Seattle, Cohen & Steers serves individual and institutional investors through a broad range of investment vehicles.

Further Reading

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