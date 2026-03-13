KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) Short Interest Update

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 145,992 shares, a growth of 155.2% from the February 12th total of 57,198 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,883 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,883 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Performance

KCCA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 62,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,157. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

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KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

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