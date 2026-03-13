KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) Short Interest Update

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 145,992 shares, a growth of 155.2% from the February 12th total of 57,198 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,883 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,883 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Performance
KCCA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 62,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,157. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $18.16.
KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF
The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.
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