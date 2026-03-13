Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO) Short Interest Up 150.8% in February

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 454 shares, an increase of 150.8% from the February 12th total of 181 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 281 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 281 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 219. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49. Hartford US Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.15 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Hartford US Quality Growth ETF alerts:

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1212 dividend. This is a boost from Hartford US Quality Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

About Hartford US Quality Growth ETF

The Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (HQGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford US Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a multifactor index of US large-cap stocks with strong growth potential, while also increasing exposure to quality and momentum. The index is designed to alleviate the concentration risk inherent in cap-weighted indices. HQGO was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by The Hartford.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford US Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.