Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 535.10 and traded as low as GBX 525.02. Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 534, with a volume of 931,085 shares changing hands.

Allianz Technology Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 535.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 516.90. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.60.

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Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

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Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally. The team looks to identify major trends ahead of the crowd and invest in stocks that have the potential to be tomorrow’s Apple, Google or Microsoft.

The Trust invests in mid to large technology companies.

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