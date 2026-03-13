Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,006.64 and traded as low as GBX 8,800. Mountview Estates shares last traded at GBX 9,100, with a volume of 64 shares trading hands.

Mountview Estates Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 147.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,995.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,337.22. The company has a market cap of £338.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.29.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Duncan M. Sinclair acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,750 per share, with a total value of £91,875. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units. Its properties are located in Belsize Park, London. Mountview Estates P.L.C. was incorporated in 1937 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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