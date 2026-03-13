Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) Short Interest Update

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 64,792 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 12th total of 101,601 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 175,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity International Value Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVA. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Braeburn Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,421,000. Align Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,908,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIVA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. 265,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,283. The stock has a market cap of $436.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

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