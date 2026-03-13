Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.85. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 769,261 shares changing hands.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

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Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 264,382 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 94,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income by primarily investing in below-investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund offers exposure to a broad array of high-yield bonds issued by companies across various sectors, including industrials, communications, and financial services. It is structured to trade on the NYSE American exchange, enabling investors to gain intraday access to a diversified high-yield portfolio.

In managing its portfolio, the fund adheres to a disciplined credit research process that evaluates issuers’ fundamentals, cash flow profiles, and relative valuations.

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