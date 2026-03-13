Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.85. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 769,261 shares changing hands.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
The Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income by primarily investing in below-investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund offers exposure to a broad array of high-yield bonds issued by companies across various sectors, including industrials, communications, and financial services. It is structured to trade on the NYSE American exchange, enabling investors to gain intraday access to a diversified high-yield portfolio.
In managing its portfolio, the fund adheres to a disciplined credit research process that evaluates issuers’ fundamentals, cash flow profiles, and relative valuations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.