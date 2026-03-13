Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Short Interest Down 59.2% in February

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 53,294 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the February 12th total of 130,662 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,702 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 85,702 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,518. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSU was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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