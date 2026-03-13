ProShares UltraShort Energy (NYSEARCA:DUG) Short Interest Down 67.1% in February

ProShares UltraShort Energy (NYSEARCA:DUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,997 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the February 12th total of 54,668 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,617 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,617 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Energy by 7,879.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter.

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ProShares UltraShort Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Energy stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 64,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,654. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. ProShares UltraShort Energy has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

About ProShares UltraShort Energy

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies. The Fund takes positions in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, should have similar daily return characteristics as -200% of the daily return of the index.

Further Reading

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