WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) Short Interest Up 145.4% in February

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,206 shares, a growth of 145.4% from the February 12th total of 4,567 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,166 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 28,166 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA EMMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.10. 16,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,122. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $36.93.

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WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMMF. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,786,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 249,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 124,372 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 245,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,765,000.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (EMMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in emerging-market firms that score highly on multiple factors. It may hedge foreign currency exposure EMMF was launched on Aug 10, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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