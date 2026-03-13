WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) Short Interest Up 145.4% in February

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,206 shares, a growth of 145.4% from the February 12th total of 4,567 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,166 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 28,166 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund Trading Down 0.1%
NYSEARCA EMMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.10. 16,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,122. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $36.93.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund
The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (EMMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in emerging-market firms that score highly on multiple factors. It may hedge foreign currency exposure EMMF was launched on Aug 10, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.
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