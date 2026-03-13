Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and traded as low as $21.64. Indivior shares last traded at $21.8455, with a volume of 8,100 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Indivior
Indivior Stock Down 1.8%
About Indivior
Indivior PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for addiction and related disorders. The company’s core business centers on addressing opioid use disorder through a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals and delivery systems designed to support long-term recovery. Indivior’s therapies are aimed at improving patient outcomes by reducing withdrawal symptoms and lowering the risk of relapse.
The company’s flagship product, Suboxone®, is a buprenorphine-naloxone sublingual film approved for the treatment of opioid dependence.
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