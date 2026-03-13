Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 380.96 and traded as high as GBX 381.28. Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 380, with a volume of 65,737 shares changing hands.

Pacific Assets Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £431.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 381.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 368.68.

Pacific Assets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies, with an emphasis on companies which are well positioned to benefit from and contribute to sustainable development of the countries in which they operate.

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