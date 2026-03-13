Short Interest in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Decreases By 49.5%

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 236,053 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the February 12th total of 467,576 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,081 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 229,081 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 129,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.71.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 677.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

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