Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD) Short Interest Down 62.7% in February

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 662 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the February 12th total of 1,773 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,826 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,826 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCBD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322. Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (FCBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in 6 to 12 underlying ETFs that hold US investment grade bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide high income consistent with capital preservation. FCBD was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by Frontier.

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