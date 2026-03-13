West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and traded as high as $47.75. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 3,149 shares traded.

West Coast Community Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $495.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

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West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans. The company also provides lending products, including real estate commercial property, construction, asset-based, lines of credit, SBA loans, 504 loan program, business and industry, farm services agency, agricultural, and wine industry lending.

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