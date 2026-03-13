Short Interest in Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD) Expands By 173.6%

Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 444,000 shares, an increase of 173.6% from the February 12th total of 162,293 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,385,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,385,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Defense Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHLD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85. Global X Defense Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.27.

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About Global X Defense Tech ETF

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The Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Defense Tech index. The fund tracks a modified market-cap weighted index of the top 50 pure-play defense technology companies from around the world. These companies are considered best positioned to benefit from increased governmental defense spending. SHLD was launched on Sep 11, 2023 and is issued by Global X.

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