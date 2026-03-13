Short Interest in Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD) Expands By 173.6%

Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 444,000 shares, an increase of 173.6% from the February 12th total of 162,293 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,385,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,385,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X Defense Tech ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SHLD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85. Global X Defense Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.27.
About Global X Defense Tech ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Defense Tech ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Defense Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Defense Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.