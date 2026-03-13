AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.85 and traded as low as $10.77. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.7850, with a volume of 173,880 shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

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AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 26th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0502 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 367.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 328.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

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AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: AFB) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of federally tax-exempt income. The fund invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. state and local governments, authorities and agencies. These instruments include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal debt obligations that offer tax-advantaged income potential for investors.

Under the management of AllianceBernstein L.P., the fund’s portfolio is constructed and monitored by a dedicated team of municipal credit analysts and portfolio managers.

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