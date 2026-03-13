AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.85 and traded as low as $10.77. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.7850, with a volume of 173,880 shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3%
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 26th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 367.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 328.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: AFB) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of federally tax-exempt income. The fund invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. state and local governments, authorities and agencies. These instruments include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal debt obligations that offer tax-advantaged income potential for investors.
Under the management of AllianceBernstein L.P., the fund’s portfolio is constructed and monitored by a dedicated team of municipal credit analysts and portfolio managers.
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