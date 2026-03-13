AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.83 and traded as low as $10.10. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 350,387 shares changing hands.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE: AWF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.
The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.
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