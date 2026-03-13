AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.83 and traded as low as $10.10. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 350,387 shares changing hands.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

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AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,031,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 163,009 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 154,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter.

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AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE: AWF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.

The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.

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