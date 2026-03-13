Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 305.71 and traded as low as GBX 294. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 294, with a volume of 95,076 shares.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 305.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 299.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £354.76 million, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.00.
About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust
Targeting growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom that meet the Company’s Sustainable and Responsible investing criteria
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