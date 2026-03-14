iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.08 and last traded at $58.12. 1,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.44.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.63.

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iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.2739 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 440.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers. LDEM was launched on Feb 5, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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