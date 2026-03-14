iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.08 and last traded at $58.12. 1,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.44.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.63.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.2739 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 440.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers. LDEM was launched on Feb 5, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
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