Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Stock Price Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $37.9980. 341,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 202,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.
Clearway Energy Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82.
About Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy Inc is a U.S.-based independent power producer that owns, operates and acquires a diversified portfolio of renewable and conventional energy assets. The company focuses on the development, financing, construction and long-term management of utility-scale solar and wind projects, as well as natural gas and thermal generation facilities. Through power purchase agreements (PPAs) and other long-term contracts, Clearway Energy delivers electricity and capacity services to utilities, municipalities and large commercial customers.
The company’s renewables platform includes utility-scale and distributed solar projects alongside onshore wind farms located in key U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clearway Energy
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.