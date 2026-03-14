Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Stock Price Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $37.9980. 341,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 202,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82.

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About Clearway Energy

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Clearway Energy Inc is a U.S.-based independent power producer that owns, operates and acquires a diversified portfolio of renewable and conventional energy assets. The company focuses on the development, financing, construction and long-term management of utility-scale solar and wind projects, as well as natural gas and thermal generation facilities. Through power purchase agreements (PPAs) and other long-term contracts, Clearway Energy delivers electricity and capacity services to utilities, municipalities and large commercial customers.

The company’s renewables platform includes utility-scale and distributed solar projects alongside onshore wind farms located in key U.S.

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