Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading Up 2.9% – What’s Next?

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Kidoz Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of -1.69.
Kidoz Company Profile
Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc in April 2019.
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