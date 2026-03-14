Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 109,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

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Cambria Cannabis ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This is a boost from Cambria Cannabis ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cambria Cannabis ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOKE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 47,557 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

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