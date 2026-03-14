Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

Shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKEGet Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 109,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This is a boost from Cambria Cannabis ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOKE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 47,557 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About Cambria Cannabis ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

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