Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 109,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.
Cambria Cannabis ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.
Cambria Cannabis ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This is a boost from Cambria Cannabis ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cambria Cannabis ETF
The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.
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