Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 519,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 521,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$3.00 price target on Midnight Sun Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Midnight Sun Mining
Midnight Sun Mining Stock Performance
Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile
Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp. in February 2011. Midnight Sun Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
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