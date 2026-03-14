ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

ASX Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.04 and last traded at $34.39. Approximately 70,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 49,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

ASX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASX this week:

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASXFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of ASX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ASX Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65.

ASX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Australian Securities Exchange (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) is Australia’s primary securities exchange operator, providing a comprehensive range of capital-markets services. Its core activities include the listing and trading of equities, exchange-traded funds, fixed income products, derivatives and commodities. ASX also operates clearing and settlement facilities through its Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS), ensuring the integrity and efficiency of post-trade processes for both domestic and international participants.

Established in 1987 through the merger of six state-based exchanges and demutualized in 1998, ASX has continually invested in market infrastructure and technology.

Further Reading

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