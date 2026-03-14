ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

ASX Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.04 and last traded at $34.39. Approximately 70,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 49,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.
ASX News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting ASX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mining and commodity strength can lift exchange trading volumes and derivatives activity, which would boost ASX’s transaction revenue; recent rebounds in mining stocks may help offset broader weakness. ASX 200 News Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor preference for low?cost Vanguard ETFs potentially outperforming the ASX 200 could shift trading and listing dynamics over time, but the direct near?term impact on ASX as exchange operator is mixed. Why I think these Vanguard ETFs could outperform the ASX 200
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily winners & losers and market roundups highlight sector rotation — useful for gauging which listings and product flows may drive ASX volumes but not an immediate company?specific catalyst. ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-03-26
- Negative Sentiment: Global oil prices spiked (around US$100+/bbl) after a strategic reserves release failed to cap prices, prompting risk?off sentiment that weighs on equity markets and can reduce IPO/listing appetite and corporate activity that generates ASX fee income. Closing Bell: ASX resets to Monday levels
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness: the ASX was down materially for the week with large market cap losses tied to geopolitical (Iran war) and commodity volatility — a weaker market lowers trading sentiment and corporate activity that ASX relies on. ASX down 2.6pc for week; $190b wiped since Iran war began
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing market volatility (live coverage shows swings around oil headlines) increases short?term risk and can suppress volumes in some product lines while boosting others — overall a near?term headwind for stable revenue expectations. Live updates: ASX up after fall on Wall Street
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ASXFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of ASX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
ASX Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65.
ASX Company Profile
The Australian Securities Exchange (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) is Australia’s primary securities exchange operator, providing a comprehensive range of capital-markets services. Its core activities include the listing and trading of equities, exchange-traded funds, fixed income products, derivatives and commodities. ASX also operates clearing and settlement facilities through its Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS), ensuring the integrity and efficiency of post-trade processes for both domestic and international participants.
Established in 1987 through the merger of six state-based exchanges and demutualized in 1998, ASX has continually invested in market infrastructure and technology.
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