Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Short Interest Down 68.9% in February

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,243 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the February 12th total of 23,313 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,842 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40,842 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of FVAL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.36. 95,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,840. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $74.64.

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Institutional Trading of Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Beacon Advisors Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,819,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

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