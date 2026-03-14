Short Interest in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Declines By 65.7%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,348 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the February 12th total of 12,680 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Shrier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the third quarter worth about $105,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Price Performance

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.10. 54,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,552. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%.

(Get Free Report)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

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