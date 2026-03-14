Short Interest in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Decreases By 64.1%

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 69,150 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the February 12th total of 192,651 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 549,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETL. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares by 1,026.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares by 393.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter.

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Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RETL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.32. 455,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,411. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 3.79.

About Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers. These companies include specialty retailers, as well as diversified retailers, such as department stores, discount stores, and superstores. Its investment sector includes hypermarkets and super centers, Internet retail, home improvement retail, apparel retail, general merchandise stores, department stores, automotive retail, specialty stores, home furnishing retail, computer and electronics retail, and catalog retail.

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