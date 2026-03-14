Brokerages Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Price Target at GBX 2,737.43

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,737.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Admiral Group to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,100 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Admiral Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,500 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Admiral Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,954 to GBX 2,902 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Admiral Group Trading Up 2.2%

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 3,290 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,917.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,140.44. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,624 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,686.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 247.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Admiral Group had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Research analysts forecast that Admiral Group will post 161.0199297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Admiral Group Company Profile

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Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company. As the leading personal motor insurance provider in the UK, Admiral continues to focus on technology and agility, diversifying the businesses, and progressing with the evolution of motor.

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